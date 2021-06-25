Are Volkswagen (VOW3 Stock) shares set to drive higher as loose monetary policy remains? [Video]

Shares are looking vulnerable to deeper pullbacks at the moment over the medium term. However, easy monetary policy should still mean that stocks stay supported on any dips lower in the short term. Volkswagen AG, known internationally as the Volkswagen Group, is a German multinational automotive manufacturing corporation headquartered in Wolfsburg.

The shares are entering a strong time of the year. From June 27 through to July 27 the shares have gained twelve times in the last 15 years. The average return has been +5.77% over the last 15 years with a 98.37% annualized growth rate.

Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is on a negative risk tone that weighs on US stocks or falser than expected US bond yields rising pricing in US rate hikes.

Learn more about HYCM