- AAPL stock closed up 1.68% at $151.21 on Thursday.
- Apple shares were the subject of a recent deep dive where FXStreet set a $100 price target.
- Apple faces headwinds from China and has moved some production to Vietnam.
Apple (AAPL) gained on Thursday despite the tech sector taking a sentiment hit from another tech giant, Microsoft (MSFT), earlier in the day. Microsoft warned of a strong dollar hurting profits, which we have alluded to previously in our weekly review. A strong dollar has a strong correlation with falling earnings for US companies, especially in the multi-jurisdictional sector. Apple has approximately 65% of its revenue outside the US in non-dollar currencies, so converting back into a strong dollar automatically hits profitability. This is what Microsoft is warning about.
Also read: Apple Stock Deep Dive: AAPL price target at $100 on falling 2023 revenues
Apple stock news: Production problems see a shift to Vietnam
In response to the covid restrictions in China, Apple moved some iPad production from Vietnam to China. The iPhone is the main revenue driver, and Apple last year sacrificed some iPad production toward iPhones when it prioritized chips for iPhones over iPads. This may be another example of prioritizing the iPhone and aiming to maximize the higher-margin Chinese production once it comes on stream. Recent reports from China look encouraging as restrictions continue to be eased and manufacturing facilities come back online. The iPhone represents over 50% of Apple's revenue, while the iPad is a meager 7% by comparison. Chinese margins run at 42% versus 35% for the EU and 37% for the US.
We recently produced our deep dive investment bank research into Apple, and our resulting $100 price target has raised some eyebrows. We should note price targets are for 12-month time horizons, and the outlook remains decidedly mixed. We modeled a modest 10% reduction in revenues back to 2019 levels. We outlined valuations on both DCF and relative value P/E modeling.
Evercore also sounded a cautious note on Thursday as they noted App Store revenue showing limited growth. Despite this tough environment, Apple performed well on Thursday as US equity indices all finished higher. Friday's employment report will be a key macro event for both Apple and the broader stock market.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Apple stock forecast: Potential for Death Cross
The retracement to resistance at $150 is now complete, which shows perfect timing ahead of Friday's employment report. A sustained move will see the 200-day moving average at $160 tested. Note also the potential for a bearish Death Cross signal, which is when the 50-day moving average crosses its 200-day counterpart. Huge support remains at $138.
AAPL chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near mid-1.0700s on Friday as market action remains subdued ahead of the key May jobs report from the US. Meanwhile, Eurostat reported that Retail Sales in the euro area contracted by 1.3% in April.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2550 ahead of US NFP, Biden’s speech
GBP/USD is defending gains above 1.2550, as the US dollar holds the lower ground amid pre-NFP anxiety and light trading. Hawkish expectations from the BOE vs. doubts on the Fed’s moves post-September probe bears.
Gold down but not out, key levels to watch
Gold Price is consolidating this week’s rebound to one-month highs above $1,870 on Friday, as bulls take a breather amid mixed markets. A sense of caution prevails, in the face of the recent series of disappointing US economic data.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!