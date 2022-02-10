Apple Stock ( $AAPL ) is another instrument that has given us trading opportunities lately. As our members know the stock is having clear bullish sequences and we kept buying dips in 3,7,11 swings whenever we got an opportunity. We recommended members to avoid short-selling the stock in any proposed pull back while keep favoring the long side. Recently Apple stock made clear 3 waves pull back and found buyers at the blue box as we expected. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the charts of AAPL published in members area of the website and explain the Elliott Wave structure and trading strategy.
Apple ($AAPL) Elliott Wave 4 hour chart 01.19.2022
Current view suggests Apple Stock is doing (4) blue correction which is unfolding as Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern. Pull back is showing incomplete lower low sequences, suggesting more downside toward blue box area: 162.1-152.8. As the main trend is bullish we expect buyers to appear at the blue box for 3 waves bounce at least. Strategy is the same as always, once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the Bred high, we will make long position risk-free ( put SL at BE). Invalidation for the trade would be break of marked invalidation level 152.8
As our members know, Blue Boxes are no enemy areas, giving us 85% chance to get a bounce.
Apple($AAPL) Elliott Wave 4 hour chart 01.11.2022
The stock has found buyers at the marked zone and we are getting good reaction from there. Pull back has ended at 154.73 low. The rally from the blue box reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the ((B)) connector. Consequently, members who have taken the long trades at the blue box now enjoy profits in risk-free trades. Now we would need to see break of III red peak in order to confirm next leg up is in progress. Short term cycle from the 154.73 low looks to be unfolding as 5 waves structure. While above 170.61 low, we could be in wave 5 red toward 177.6-179.7 area.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1400 following US CPI-inspired drop
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and fell below 1.1380 in the early American session on Thursday after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. Following the initial reaction, the pair staged a modest rebound toward 1.1400.
GBP/USD returns above 1.3550 as investors assess US inflation data
GBP/USD fell to a session low of 1.3524 in the early American session but managed to recover above 1.3550 with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength. The US Dollar Index tested 96.00 with the knee-jerk reaction to hot inflation data before returning below 95.80.
Gold recovers above $1,830 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold turned south and touched a daily low of $1,822 with the dollar gaining traction after the US inflation data, which showed that the CPI rose to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated slightly from 2%, however, XAU/USD rebounded above $1,830.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
Gamestop surges again as rumors fly on Microsoft partnership
NYSE:GME and other meme stocks seem to be catching fire again, but this time it is for legitimate business transformations. On Wednesday, shares of GME added a further 7.52% and closed the trading session at $124.29.