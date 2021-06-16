- Apple shares still slide as broad markets close lower before Fed.
- AAPL stock price languishes, but NFLX and FB outperform.
- AAPL largely in sideways range but finds support at trend channel.
Apple shares closed lower again on Tuesday just when it looked like some momentum might be returning to the stock. As previously mentioned, it has all been one way for the Apple stock price since the release of very strong results, with the shares sliding to find strong support in the mid-$120s. Apple has increased its buy-back program and also increased its dividend payment, but the AAPL share price has languished. Monday finally saw things begin to pick up as Apple shares broke out to the upside from the recently identified trend channel. A slight retracement on Tuesday was not unexpected with the Fed looming large in the minds of traders.
Markets adopted a risk-off tone across the board as traders grow increasingly worried the Fed may be forced to taper earlier than expected. Recent inflation data is strong and the recent Producer Price Index (PPI) spiked to record levels. This release on Tuesday and a poor Retail Sales number are the last data sets the Fed will be considering, so inflationary pressures will be fresh in the minds of Fed members.
Apple stock forecast
Volatility in Apple has been steadily declining since the pandemic, March 2020 spike means it may be a good time to make use of the relative cheapness of buying call options to try and take advantage of any price acceleration.
Source: Alphaquery.com
The chart above from Alphaquery shows data just for calls, but the story is similar for puts. This is a relatively cheap time to be buying volatility. That is not to say it will not keep going lower, but using options does have the benefit of knowing your maximum loss on a position. Calls are trading at around 25% volatility. By contrast, AMC calls are nearing 300% volume for some strikes, hence buying them is expensive.
Apple shares remain well-supported with the point of control (highest volume price, i.e. equilibrium) being at $126.44 for 2021. The 200-day moving average sits at $124, so this area is strongly supportive. Apple shares have not traded below the 200-day moving average since March 2020. A break of $135 and more specifically $137 sees volume drop off sharply, meaning a price move above these levels will not have as much resistance to stop further gains. A call spread (buying near strike, selling far) will reduce the cost of what is a bullish strategy while admittedly limiting profits. But this may be the smart play as Apple is unlikely to explode higher like some of the meme stock names.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, in limited, typical, pre-Federal Reserve trading. Markets await the bank's dot plot and Chair Powell's comments on potential tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.