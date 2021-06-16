Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla drops 3% as Fed jitters put stock in reverse

- Tesla, a high beta stock, drops 3% as risk is off ahead of Fed meeting.
- TSLA shares still steady but remain rangebound waiting for a breakout, up or down.
- Tesla share price still holding near 200-day moving average.
Markets took a bit of a turn lower on Tuesday as traders adopted a risk-off tone ahead of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Traders and investors are growing increasingly suspicious that the Fed will begin to taper its massive bond-buying, money printing program, which has been underpinning the equity market to a huge extent. The recent inflation data and in particular the Producer Price Index hitting a record high on Tuesday may have forced the Fed's hand. Tesla is a high beta stock, meaning it is more volatile than the broad market. It outperforms in bull markets (sometimes in spectacular fashion) but gives up more ground in bearish markets. This was in evidence again on Tuesday as TSLA shares dropped nearly 3%.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock remains in a relatively new uptrend channel. This is still holding with support coming soon at the bottom of the channel at $595. The short-term trend had been looking good with the 9-day moving average guiding the shares higher, but Tuesday's price action has seen Tesla stock break lower. Overall though, the shares are lacking any strong directional clues. Reduced position sizes may be in order until a strong trend or breakout is in place. Volatility has dropped in most names, bar the meme space. The VIX is at a low level of 17, making buying some options strategies cheaper to play any breakout. Buying a call or put spread depending on your view should not break the bank now and can show some nice profits if Tesla kicks off in either direction. You buy the near strike and sell the higher-priced one. This reduces the cost but does limit potential profits.
$539 remains a key support level as volume drops off alarmingly below this level, meaning any break will most likely accelerate toward the identified bear target. $635 remains key to the upside for trend continuation. Tesla stock is still holding a bullish trend as identified by the trend channel and breaking $635 will lead to a test of $667. This $667 resistance is also the point of control since 2021. The point of control is the equilibrium price, the highest volume of buying and selling equilibrium.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, in limited, typical, pre-Federal Reserve trading. Markets await the bank's dot plot and Chair Powell's comments on potential tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.