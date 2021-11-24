AMD Stock Price: Advanced Micro Devices falls as bond yields knockout growth stocks again

Speaking of NVIDIA, the recent quarterly earnings report combined with the emergence of the Omniverse platform was certainly enough for a price target upgrade from Jeffries. Analyst Mark Lipacis credited these advancements as a reason for NVIDIA to lead the chip sector moving forward, and revised his earnings outlook for 2025 from $12.50 to $16.40 per share. Lipacis also reiterated his buy rating for the stock, and raised the price target to a very generous $370 over the next twelve months.

While AMD was once known for its graphic chipsets, the company has evolved under CEO Dr. Lisa Su into a full spectrum chip company. AMD’s latest foray into the Metaverse alongside Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) adds yet another strong partnership to its growing portfolio which also includes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Sony. Data centers will be the foundation for future products such as artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, and the Internet of Things. AMD is pushing hard into this industry, and is attempting to take on rival NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) head on.

NASDAQ:AMD has cooled off to start the week as a second consecutive day of rising ten-year treasury bond yields knocked tech stocks down yet again. On Tuesday shares of AMD fell by 1.70% and closed the volatile session at $149.92. The NASDAQ took the brunt of the losses during the session, and closed the day as the only major index in the red. The blue-chip Dow Jones gained nearly 200 basis points, while the benchmark S&P 500 remained mostly flat on the day. Looking ahead to Wednesday, futures for all three major indices are currently pointing towards another bearish day for the broader markets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.