So far Doctor Strange 2 has been pulling in some big revenue numbers at both domestic and overseas theaters. The early release on Thursday already brought in $36 million, while international box offices have brought in more than $86 million. The latest movie from the Marvel Comic Universe is on track to earn more than $175 million this weekend.

According to the website Marketbeat, AMC has a consensus sell rating from analysts with a median 12-month price target of $9.83. This means that even though the stock has fallen by 48% so far this year, Wall Street analysts believe it still has much further to fall. It’s been a difficult earnings season for companies so far. With rising interest rates companies have been punished even if their earnings come in better than expected. Early consensus estimates have AMC’s Q1 revenues at $736 million which is a nice year over year bump, but a sequential decline from last quarter.

NYSE:AMC saw a major decline during Friday trading in the last session before it reports its Q1 earnings on Monday. Shares of AMC dropped by 6.33% and closed the trading week at $13.76. The closing price indicated the first time AMC had closed a session below $14.00 since May of 2021. All three major averages continued to fall lower on Friday although the damage was nowhere near as severe as the sell off during Thursday’s session. The Dow Jones closed out its sixth straight losing week, while the NASDAQ fell for its fifth consecutive week for the first time since 2012.

