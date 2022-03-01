AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment surges higher ahead of quarterly earnings report

NYSE:AMC gained 6.80% during Monday’s trading session.

AMC is set to report its Q4 2021 earnings report on Tuesday.

AMC will begin accepting meme coins like DogeCoin and Shiba Inu at its theaters.

NYSE:AMC investors are likely surprised to see that the meme stock managed to gain 11.9% during the month of February. The stock has been in a downturn for the past six months or so, and in that time the stock has dropped by 56.8%. Still, the positive month is progress for the stock as investors are hopeful that it has finally managed to find a bottom. On Monday, shares of AMC gained 6.80% and closed out the month of February at $18.86. The markets were all over the map on Monday as investors monitored the Ukraine situation. The Dow Jones dropped by 166 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.24%, and the NASDAQ eked out a gain of 0.41%.

On Tuesday, AMC is set to report its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021. Wall Street analysts anticipate the company will report adjusted earnings of $-0.26 per share. It should be noted that even though AMC has beaten its adjusted earnings per share in two straight quarters, the stock has dropped on both occasions. This is likely due to the fact that the company has been providing a weaker forecast than what analysts are expecting.

In other news, AMC is partnering with Bitpay to allow customers to pay with DogeCoin or Shiba Inu Token on its website and via its mobile app. The theater chain already accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum, but as of March 19th for the website and April 16th for the mobile app, users will be able to buy tickets and other memorabilia with these meme coins.