AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment retreats during a choppy day for the broader markets

- NYSE:AMC fell by 2.54% during Thursday’s trading session.
- AMC fans are not too thrilled about the higher price system for new movie releases.
- AMC is appealing to younger movie goers as it steps up its blockchain and technology offerings.
NYSE:AMC snapped its mini two-day winning streak following its successful earnings call earlier this week. On Thursday, shares of AMC fell by 2.54% and closed the trading day at $18.06. Despite the best quarter the company has had in more than two years, the stock has not been able to retain any upwards momentum as the selling pressure continues to weigh the stock down. The US markets erased most of the gains made on Wednesday as all three major indices retreated during Thursday’s session. The Dow Jones fell by 96 basis points and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped by 0.53% and 1.56% respectively.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Apparently AMC’s new premium ticket pricing is not sitting too well with some of its fans. Users on Twitter and Reddit were complaining about the new pricing system, and wanted to remind the company that many of them were still reluctant to go back to movie theaters to begin with. Others threatened to not watch it at an AMC theater or simply wait until the movie is released on streaming apps. It is a fine line AMC is walking, although this could just be the case of a vocal minority voicing their displeasure.
AMC stock forecast
AMC CEO Adam Aron reiterated the fact that the company is going to continue to launch new NFT projects both on its own and alongside movie studios. This comes on the heels of the announcement that AMC’s online site and mobile apps will soon be accepting both DogeCoin and Shiba Inu Token as payment types for tickets and other memorabilia.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to lowest level since May 2020 below 1.1000
The shared currency remained under constant selling pressure on Friday and the EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 for the first time since May 2020. The risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the dollar as markets await the US February jobs report and fresh headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.3350 amid worsening Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is consolidating its rebound below 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse still remains intact. Investors await the Western response to the Russia-Ukraine escalation and the US NFP.
Gold: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor the bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant. US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.
US NFP Feb Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv Premium
The two-year American labor market recovery will be less important to markets on Friday than a war half-a-world away that could determine the condition of the US economy and Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.