AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Q4 2020 results due after close on Wednesday

AMC puts in a sold shift on Tuesday up 13%.

AMC releases Q4 results today, Wednesday, after the close.

AMC up again during Wednesday's pre-market.

AMC shares are once again taking the meme ball and running as US equities powered higher on Tuesday. AMC shares closed up 13% at $10.50. Wednesday sees the momentum continuing during the pre-market session with AMC up 8% at $11.35.

AMC operates cinema theatres globally and understandably has suffered as a result of the pandemic. AMC operates in the US and Europe with theatres in 44 US states and 13 European countries.

AMC Stock news

AMC shares have benefited from the return of the mac, retail traders!. AMC was one of /wallstreetbets favourite stocks during January's Gamestop surge. AMC was usually the supporting act to GME but was no slouch itself. Now that Gamestop is back en-vogue others have woken from their slumbers such as AMC, KOSS and other meme stocks.

On January 25 AMC "announced today that since December 14, 2020, it has successfully raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million of new equity and debt capital. This increased liquidity should allow the company to make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter". Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “Today, the sun is shining on AMC. After securing more than $1 billion of cash between April and November of 2020, through equity and debt raises along with a modest amount of asset sales, we are proud to announce today that over the past six weeks AMC has raised an additional $917 million capital infusion to bolster and solidify our liquidity and financial position. This means that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy for AMC is completely off the table.”

This was the catalyst for the massive AMC rally and while it did die down for a bit AMC has rallied sharply along with the king of them all Gamestop, currently heading back to nearly $300!

AMC Results

AMC announced on Tuesday, March 2 that it will release Q4 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10. Data from Refinitiv shows a loss of $3.61 per share is expected. AMC is expected to post a fall in revenue from $1.45 billion to $155.2 million for Q4 2020.

Q4 results will obviously show the full effects of the covid-19 pandemic and it is more forward-looking statements that investors are likely to focus on. Recent news on the reopening of New York cinemas will be closely watched for attendance extrapolation into future revenue predictions. Commentary on reopening timelines, cash burn, etc will all be closely watched.

AMC will hold a conference call post the release at 1700 EST/ 2200 GMT.

