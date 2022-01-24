AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment hits its lowest closing price in eight months

AMC and other theater operators are looking for the next blockbuster to hit screens after Spider Man: No Way Home set records late last year. Scream 5 took the number one spot last week but it remains to be seen if it will have the same long-term impact as Spider Man did. In what is projected to be a slow weekend at the box office in terms of premieres, AMC likely won’t see a big number in terms of ticket sales.

Volatile markets generally lead to meme stocks either soaring or dropping and so far in 2022, it has definitely been the latter. Alongside AMC, long–time meme stocks like ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) fell by 1.20% and 18.83% on Friday respectively, while newcomer Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) dropped by 9.21%. On the flipside, GameStop (NYSE:GME) managed to eke out a positive day on Friday after trading as low as $92.72 during intraday trading.

NYSE:AMC spent the entire week in the red posting its seventh consecutive session for a loss on Friday. Shares of AMC fell by 0.55% and closed the final trading session of the week at $17.97 as the stock was unable to hold $18.00. Another day another session where all three major indices tumbled further away from their all-time high prices in November. The NASDAQ led the way yet again as the tech heavy-index dropped by a further 2.72%, while the Dow Jones lost another 450 basis points. The S&P 500 now sits 8% off of its all-time high prices after shedding a further 1.89% to close the week.

