AMC stock price: AMC Entertainment extends gains as Halloween Kills hits theaters

It was a hot week all around for some meme stocks as it was the first time in months where we witnessed some squeezes on the market. On Friday, most meme stocks pulled back including GameStop (NYSE:GME), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). AMC, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), and Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) were amongst the meme stocks that closed the day higher, with CEI leading the way jumping by 7.87%.

Every AMC Ape was celebrating Citadel Securities CEO Ken Griffin’s birthday on Friday, by buying up as many AMC shares as they could get their hands on. The hashtag #AMCSqueeze was still trending on Friday, as retail investors attempted to initiate another short squeeze as a nice present for Griffin. While the short squeeze didn’t materialize, Apes were still able to make some nice gains this week which was good enough for their unique celebration in honor of Griffin’s special day.

NYSE:AMC is banking on the Halloween horror movie season to continue the momentum it has seen as of late. On Friday, Halloween Kills debuts at theaters, and the horror flick is anticipated to be one of the biggest draws this month. AMC has already had several big weekends in a row following the releases of Venom: There Will be Carnage and No Time to Die, the latest film from the James Bond series. Shares of AMC gained 1.67% on Friday, and closed out the trading week at $40.74 . It’s been a good week for AMC as shares have gained over 10% in what has been its best stretch since the last short squeeze back in June.

