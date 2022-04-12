t was a dominating performance at the box office and at AMC theaters over the weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuted with over $71 million in sales domestically, and over $141 million in sales internationally. It was one of the strongest debuts in the pandemic era, behind other blockbusters like Spider Man: No Way Home and the Batman.

While AMC managed to end its recent downtrend, the stock needs some help to regain any sort of bullish momentum. Unlike its running mate, GameStop (NYSE:GME), which has an impending stock split that it is seeking approval for, AMC does not have a positive catalyst on the horizon. Other major stocks that have announced stock splits include Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and on Monday, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). The recent acquisition of a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) hasn’t yet revealed itself as having a positive impact on AMC’s stock either.

NYSE:AMC kicked the week off by snapping its recent eight-day losing streak as the meme stock bounced higher off of its 50-day moving average price of $18.27. On Monday, shares of AMC gained 2.63% and closed the trading session at $18.72. AMC’s performance stuck out like a sore thumb in a good way on Monday, as the broader markets pulled back to start the week. All three major indices were in decline as ten-year treasury yields hit their highest levels in over three years. The Dow Jones dropped by 413 basis points and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 1.69% and 2.18% respectively during the session.

