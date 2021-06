AMC Share Price: Shares of AMC fall as meme stocks retreat

AMC’s major spike in ticket sales was due primarily to the opening weekend of F9: The Fast Saga, which is the latest iteration of the Fast & Furious series. Well, AMC shareholders could be in for an even bigger boost when Marvel’s the Black Widow debuts later this summer on July 9th , as it is the first Marvel Universe film to debut since the COVID-19 pandemic closed theaters across the country. One thing to note is that the Black Widow is also being released simultaneously on Disney+ for home viewers, so total ticket sales may not be as staggering a figure as first believed.

If it wasn’t already obvious, the New York Stock Exchange has officially labelled AMC as a threshold security . It’s not the first time for AMC, as it was previously given the designation back in December of 2020, alongside the original short squeeze target GameStop (NYSE:GME) which held the designation until January of 2021. The threshold security is mostly a mechanism for the NYSE to detect a high level of naked shorts, something that retail investors have targeted to initiate the recent squeezes.

NYSE:AMC jumped on Monday after reporting record ticket sales for the weekend as over 2 million Americans attended its theaters. On Tuesday, the stock was unable to continue that momentum as shares of AMC fell by 2.89% to close the trading day at $56.43 . The recent short squeeze by retail investors has lost a bit of its wind as of late, and although the stock is still trading at an unreasonably high price level, it is meeting resistance at higher levels as well as a steep dropoff in daily trading volume.

