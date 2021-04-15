- NYSE:AMC gained 5.8% during a turbulent trading session for the broader markets.
- Reddit meme stocks bounce back as cryptos surge and Coinbase makes its much anticipated debut.
- AMC received an analyst upgrade this week from B. Riley Financial.
NYSE:AMC has been one meme stock that has faded into the background the longer removed we get from the Reddit short selling event in late January. The surge that followed the short squeeze seems like a distant memory now and its 52-week high price of $20.36 seems like an improbable level to reach again anytime soon. On Wednesday, shares of AMC rose by 5.8% to close what was a tumultuous trading day at $9.35. AMC saw some violent swings during trading hours and saw an intraday range of $8.90 all the way up to $9.81 before settling back down before the closing bell.
The public debut of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) dominated the headlines on Wall Street on Wednesday as the direct listing is one of the largest ones in recent memory. By the end of the day, Coinbase had a market cap of about $85 billion although shares slipped from $381 down to $328 at market close. Meme stocks like AMC reacted favorably as GameStop (NYSE:GME) surged by 18.3% and the meme crypto DogeCoin hit new all-time highs of $0.12 per coin. Coinbase and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have long been seen as a way for investors to store value without the manipulation of institutional investors, although judging from its first day of trading, Coinbase may have been too richly valued.
AMC Stock forecast
AMC received some encouraging news earlier in the week as a B. Riley Financial analyst upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and even raised the price target from $7 to $13. The recent unexpected success of Godzilla vs King Kong at the box office was one of the reasons cited, as enthusiasm around returning to movie theaters after COVID-19 may be greater than we first thought.
