AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock Price and Forecast: AMC is likely to fall into year end

- AMC stock falls over 3% on Friday in a broad market sell-off.
- AMC stock falls in line with the indices so not quite as bad as it sounds.
- If the new covid variant is more transmissible, travel and leisure will be hit hardest.
AMC shares fell on Friday but for such a volatile name a loss of 3% was actually not that bad a performance. Everything was swamped in a sea of red as panic ensued the discovery of a new covid variant in South Africa. The new variant is apparently more transmissible than the delta variant and looks to be able to avoid the current suite of vaccines. AMC fell 3% but given the sector it operates in we felt it held up relatively well. In the event the worst fears over Omicron are realized, travel and leisure stocks have the most to lose. Airlines collapsed on Friday with American Airlines (AAL) down 9% and cruise stocks also suffering. Cinema stocks though would take a disproportionate hit from any more restrictions. If the logic to punish airline and cruise stocks is sound then the same logic should have seen entertainment and cinema stocks similarly hammered. Lockdowns will have a huge impact. AMC barely survived the last lockdown. By comparison Cineworld (CINE) fell 8% on Friday in London. Cineworld is the second biggest cinema operator behind AMC.
Our AMC chart above shows just how much this one has gained from the meme stock madness in 2021 so some AMC apes would be forgiven for taking some profits ahead of year-end surely.
AMC stock news
However, the good news just keeps on coming. We note news out this morning that Spider-Man No Way Home ticket sales crashed numerous box office sites as demand soared. The holiday season is upon us and that means peak cinema attendance. AMC also announced an entry into the Non Fungible Token (NFT) space to coincide with the Spider Man release. AMC has teamed up with Sony Pictures to offer 86,000 NFT's for the Dec 16 release of the latest Spider-Man movie. CEO Adam Aron credited retail investors with the idea.
AMC stock forecast
When a stock reacts well to bad news it usually leads to a bullish breakout. While falling 3% is not exactly reacting well it was when you consider the background on Friday. Stocks in Europe collapsed and things got panicky. AMC held the line quite well then. $34.60 remains the line in the sand support. Above this and there is hope. The problem is volatility and momentum have died so we are left with fewer and fewer opportunities. Shorts have been scared away and no new longs can be tempted in, so we are left with a stalemate. We still feel the temptation to cash in some gains will be too hard to avoid from some AMC holders and with a lack of new impetus for buyers, AMC is set for a slow steady decline into year-end. Other names have taken the volatility such as Rivian (RIVN). Even with today's bounce on for US futures, AMC is barely moving in the premarket. We have set a series of higher lows but also a series of lower highs ie stalemate and a triangle. Usually, a triangle results in a powerful breakout but we just cannot see a catalyst if even Friday failed to provide one.
As mentioned volatility is falling sharply. Depending on your view this may make buying out of the money calls or puts more affordable if you suspect a breakout.
Source: Alphaquery.com
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1300 as the American session gets underway. The data from Germany showed on Friday that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, climbed to 6% on a yearly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid improving sentiment
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3350 during the European trading hours supported by the improving risk mood. Meanwhile, recovering US Treasury bond yield help the dollar find demand and limit GBP/USD's upside for the time being.
Gold loses traction after testing $1,800
Gold started the new week on a firm footing and climbed to the $1,800 area but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising more than 4% on the day, XAU/USD is retreating toward $1,790.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?