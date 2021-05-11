Aluminium set to rally past the 2661.00/2710.00 area – Commerzbank

Aluminium (LME) trades in three year highs at 2603.00. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the metal to surpass the 2661.00/2710.00 region and extend its advance.

Aluminium continues its steady rise

“Last week, aluminium surged higher and sliced straight through the 2008-2021 resistance line at 2508.62 to then advance to its current May high at 2603.00. Above it the February 2006 and November 2007 highs can be found at 2661.00/2678.10.” 

“If the  2661.00/2678.10 area is exceeded, the July 2006 high and April 2018 peak at 2710.00/2718.00 would be next in line. Further up lies the May 2011 peak at 2803.00.” 

“Immediate upside pressure should be maintained while the contract remains above the one month support line at 2463.64 and the late April low at 2392.50. Below these levels the February-to-May uptrend line can be spotted at 2362.17.”

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

