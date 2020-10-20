Aluminium guns for the 200-week moving average at 1904.66 – Commerzbank

Aluminium (LME) has reached the 55-month moving average at 1864.33 as well as the July 2019 high at 1866.00 and made its current October high at 1872.50. The metal still has the 200-week moving average at 1904.66 in its sights, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, briefs.

Key quotes

“Once exceeded, the 200-week moving average at 1904.66 would be next in line (please the weekly chart on the following page). Still further up the February and March 2019 highs can be spotted at 1936.00/1951.00.”

“Minor support can be found between the early August and early September highs at 1824.00/1792.00 and also between the 55-day moving average and late September high at 1788.44/1785.50. More significant support sits between the September and current October lows at 1726.00/1725.00.”

“While remaining above the 1726.00/1725.00 support zone we will retain our medium-term bullish outlook.”