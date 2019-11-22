The TD Securities Analysts offer a brief preview of what they expect from the new European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde’s speech due this Friday at 0830 GMT.

“ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers the keynote address at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress at 8:30am GMT.

We think that this is likely to be her first real policy speech, since unlike the laudation she gave for Schaueble a couple of weeks ago, this speech is at the right time (during market hours), and is at a more appropriate venue.

We are particularly eager to hear her view on further QE and rate cuts, and how high the bar is for delivering further stimulus.”