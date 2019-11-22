The TD Securities Analysts offer a brief preview of what they expect from the new European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde’s speech due this Friday at 0830 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers the keynote address at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress at 8:30am GMT.
We think that this is likely to be her first real policy speech, since unlike the laudation she gave for Schaueble a couple of weeks ago, this speech is at the right time (during market hours), and is at a more appropriate venue.
We are particularly eager to hear her view on further QE and rate cuts, and how high the bar is for delivering further stimulus.”
