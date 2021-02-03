AG Stock Price: First Majestic Silver Corp plummets as Reddit turf war loses momentum

- NYSE:AG drops by 24.23% on Tuesday, as the Meme stocks take a beating on Tuesday.
- Reddit-fueled silver spree ends after a one-day rally on Monday.
- This may actually represent a buying opportunity after shares sold off hard.
NYSE:AG has had an interesting couple of days as the precious metals miner found itself in the middle of the Reddit turf war that has taken over Wall Street for the past week. Shares of First Majestic Silver hit freefall on Tuesday as the usually steady stock collapsed by 24.23% after a one day rally that was fueled by a sudden social-media rally to buy up anything related to silver. Despite the selloff, First Majestic is still trading at a price level that is above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The one-day spike came after rumours spread all over Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit that the hedge funds were also shorting the silver industry. There are conflicting reports on if this is actually true or not, with some mentioning that the rumours were started by the hedge funds themselves after infiltrating the r/WallStreetBets subgroup. The fall in silver came on the same day that Reddit stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) all got slaughtered by selloffs.
AG stock chart
AG has actually rebounded nicely after hours as savvy investors are using the selloff as an opportunity to buy the stock at a discounted price. The silver industry as a whole has been on a nice run during the novel coronavirus pandemic as volatile markets have led to investors seeking inflationary hedges that provide more stability. Other investing vehicles that have been used are gold, which had reached an all-time high earlier in 2020, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.