ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis inc may bounce from $2 after two appointments

- Aurora Cannabis's stock is struggling around $C2, close to the all-time lows.
- The appointment of two advisors may serve as a trigger for an upswing for ACB.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is still pointing to downside risks for Aurora.
Aurora Cannabis inc. It is trading around $C2, which is just above the record low of 1.90. Investors are still reeling from the earnings report – which showed a plunge in revenue – and from the departure of the CEO.
However, holders of ACB's equity may find hope in the marijuana firm's appointment of two independent directors. Lance Friedmann, previously of Kraft Heinz, and Michael Detlefsen of Pomegranate Capital Advisors, bring in knowledge of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and may help Aurora strike significant partnerships.
Cronos has Altria, and Canopy Growth Corporation is working hand in hand with Constellation Brands. Can Aurora also strike a major deal or even find a new cash injection? That may take time to materialize, but it provides hopes to investors.
In the meantime, analysts are mixed. Vivien Azer of Cowen has downgraded Aurora alongside other pot companies. On the other hand, Pablo Zuanic of Cantor Fitzgerald has remained overweight on the stock, encouraged by recent cost-cutting exercise the company recently performed.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
ACB's stock price is in dire straits on the four-hour chart. Momentum is to the downside while the Toronto-traded shares are below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions.
1.90 is the immediate support, followed by 1.50. Critical resistance awaits at 2.40, and the upside target is 3.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie
Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level
Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.