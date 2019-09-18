A test of 1.2580 remains on the cards in GBP/USD – UOB

Cable is seen advancing further north of the 1.25 mark and test the 1.2580 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of “trading sideways”, GBP rebounded strongly and recovered all of Monday’s loss as it touched a fresh 7-week high of 1.2528 (closed at 1.2497). While the rapid rally appears to be severely over-extended, it is too soon to expect a pull-back. From here, GBP could edge above 1.2530 but the next resistance at 1.2580 is likely out of reach for today (there is another strong resistance at 1.2550). Support is at 1.2465 followed by 1.2430. Yesterday’s low 1.2393 of is not expected to come back into the picture”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (17 Sep, spot at 1.2425) that despite the relatively deep pullback in GBP on Monday (16 Sep), we are holding on to our view that there is “room for GBP to test 1.2580”. The subsequent sharp rebound reinforces our view. That said, 1.2580 is a rather strong resistance and at this stage, the prospect for a clear break of this level is not that high. All in, the recovery phase that started about 2 weeks ago (05 Sep, spot at 1.2245) is deemed as intact until there is a break of 1.2350 (no change in ‘strong support’ level). On a shorter-term note, 1.2390 is already a strong support level”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed
GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets await UK inflation figures – which are projected to slow down. The critical Fed decision is eyed later in the day.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance
Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment.