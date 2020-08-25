A quarter of temporary layoffs in US will be permanent - Goldman Sachs

The US employers shed more than 22 million people from their payroll in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. And while 18 million of those were billed as temporary layoffs in April, analysts at Goldman Sachs now fear that almost a quarter of them will become permanent.

Some 2 million of those individuals could remain unemployed well into 2021, Joseph Briggs, an economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a research note on Friday.

