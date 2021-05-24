3 Chemical industry stocks set to rise and rally: BAK, CC, OLN [Video]

These 3 chemical industry stocks — BAK, CC, OLN have outperformed the broad market and set to rise and rally.
Watch the video below to find out how to participate by trend trading these stocks.
Timestamps
- 0:16 BAK (BRASKEM S.A.)
- 2:10 CC (THE CHEMOURS COMPANY LLC)
- 4:33 OLN (OLIN CORP)
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows, last seen in mid-April.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.