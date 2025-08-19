In the world of retirement savings, discipline is often more important than the initial choice of investments. Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), widely used in the United States, offer unique flexibility for building long-term capital.
But you still need to manage your portfolio properly. Among the best practices, rebalancing occupies a central place: adjusting your asset allocation to stay in line with your retirement planning objectives.
Yet many savers make mistakes that can reduce the performance of their savings. Here's what to avoid.
Forgetting to rebalance: An underestimated risk
The first mistake is simply not rebalancing your IRA. Allowing your portfolio to evolve without adjustment can lead to allocation drift.
For example, if Equities rise sharply, they can end up accounting for a disproportionate share of your IRA, exposing your savings to excessive risk.
Failure to correct this drift is tantamount to abandoning the initial IRA diversification strategy, which is essential to calmly prepare for retirement.
Rebalancing too often or at the wrong time
Conversely, some investors fall into the trap of excessive rebalancing. Adjusting your portfolio every week or after every market correction is not only pointless but potentially counterproductive.
Financial markets move in cycles, and reacting too quickly can lead to selling performing assets too soon or reinforcing losing positions.
Good rebalancing is generally carried out on a quarterly or annual basis, barring exceptional circumstances.
Ignoring the retirement horizon and Social Security
Many investors forget that managing an IRA does not take place in a vacuum. Rebalancing must be considered in the broader context of retirement planning.
For example, Social Security, which provides a guaranteed income base, needs to be factored into the equation.
An investor who knows he or she will benefit from a solid public pension can afford a more growth-oriented portfolio.
Conversely, those who rely primarily on their IRA to fund their retirement will need to favor a more cautious approach.
To rebalance without taking these factors into account is to risk building a strategy that is out of touch with reality.
Blindly following market trends
Another common mistake is to rebalance according to the fashion of the moment. When technology is booming, some people increase their exposure at the expense of other sectors, forgetting that the role of rebalancing is to preserve a balance, not to chase past performance.
Similarly, reducing Bond exposure too much because of low interest rates can undermine the stability of savings.
Good rebalancing means returning to a target allocation defined in advance, rather than improvising according to market conditions.
Neglecting the role of liquidity
Finally, many investors forget to keep a pocket of Cash in their portfolio. When rebalancing, it can be tempting to be "fully invested", but having Cash on hand means you can take advantage of opportunities or cover unforeseen expenses without having to liquidate assets at a loss.
From a long-term perspective, this cushion is a valuable protection for your savings and your peace of mind.
Discipline and a long-term vision
IRA rebalancing is not a technical exercise reserved for professionals, but a discipline accessible to all.
The key is to integrate it into a coherent vision of your retirement planning, taking into account your objectives, your future income (including Social Security) and your risk tolerance.
Avoiding excess, whether inaction or over-adjustment, is often the key. As is often the case when it comes to personal finance, regularity and patience are your best allies in transforming your savings into genuine retirement capital.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
