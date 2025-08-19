In the world of retirement savings, discipline is often more important than the initial choice of investments. Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) , widely used in the United States, offer unique flexibility for building long-term capital.

But you still need to manage your portfolio properly. Among the best practices, rebalancing occupies a central place: adjusting your asset allocation to stay in line with your retirement planning objectives.

Yet many savers make mistakes that can reduce the performance of their savings. Here's what to avoid.

Forgetting to rebalance: An underestimated risk

The first mistake is simply not rebalancing your IRA . Allowing your portfolio to evolve without adjustment can lead to allocation drift.

For example, if Equities rise sharply, they can end up accounting for a disproportionate share of your IRA, exposing your savings to excessive risk.

Failure to correct this drift is tantamount to abandoning the initial IRA diversification strategy , which is essential to calmly prepare for retirement.

Rebalancing too often or at the wrong time

Conversely, some investors fall into the trap of excessive rebalancing. Adjusting your portfolio every week or after every market correction is not only pointless but potentially counterproductive.

Financial markets move in cycles, and reacting too quickly can lead to selling performing assets too soon or reinforcing losing positions.

Good rebalancing is generally carried out on a quarterly or annual basis, barring exceptional circumstances.

Ignoring the retirement horizon and Social Security

Many investors forget that managing an IRA does not take place in a vacuum. Rebalancing must be considered in the broader context of retirement planning.

For example, Social Security, which provides a guaranteed income base, needs to be factored into the equation.

An investor who knows he or she will benefit from a solid public pension can afford a more growth-oriented portfolio.

Conversely, those who rely primarily on their IRA to fund their retirement will need to favor a more cautious approach.

To rebalance without taking these factors into account is to risk building a strategy that is out of touch with reality.

Blindly following market trends

Another common mistake is to rebalance according to the fashion of the moment. When technology is booming, some people increase their exposure at the expense of other sectors, forgetting that the role of rebalancing is to preserve a balance, not to chase past performance.

Similarly, reducing Bond exposure too much because of low interest rates can undermine the stability of savings.

Good rebalancing means returning to a target allocation defined in advance, rather than improvising according to market conditions.

Neglecting the role of liquidity

Finally, many investors forget to keep a pocket of Cash in their portfolio. When rebalancing, it can be tempting to be "fully invested", but having Cash on hand means you can take advantage of opportunities or cover unforeseen expenses without having to liquidate assets at a loss.

From a long-term perspective, this cushion is a valuable protection for your savings and your peace of mind.

Discipline and a long-term vision

IRA rebalancing is not a technical exercise reserved for professionals, but a discipline accessible to all.

The key is to integrate it into a coherent vision of your retirement planning, taking into account your objectives, your future income (including Social Security) and your risk tolerance.

Avoiding excess, whether inaction or over-adjustment, is often the key. As is often the case when it comes to personal finance, regularity and patience are your best allies in transforming your savings into genuine retirement capital.