Saving for retirement via an IRA account is a sound financial decision. But beware: sometimes discreet fees can seriously hinder the growth of your savings. Here's why you need to understand them – and limit them.

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) , whether Traditional or Roth, offer Americans valuable tax advantages as they prepare for retirement.

In a context where Social Security is often not enough to guarantee a sufficient income once the working years are behind you, good retirement planning becomes essential.

This makes IRAs an essential pillar of retirement planning. But their effectiveness can be seriously undermined by an often overlooked factor: fees.

Invisible but real IRA costs

Opening an IRA is, in most cases, free. But once the account is activated, a series of potential costs can begin to slowly erode your returns. There are three main categories of fees:

Maintenance fees

Some establishments charge an annual fee simply for keeping your account open. These fees can range from $20 to $50 a year, although more and more institutions are abolishing them, especially for high-balance accounts.

So, it's crucial to compare offers before taking the plunge.

Transaction fees and commissions

If you buy or sell stocks, ETFs or other securities in your IRA , you could be charged between $5 and $20 per transaction. Even if the trend is downward.

These costs add up quickly for active investors.

Expense ratios

If you invest in mutual funds or ETFs, you indirectly pay management fees. A passive index fund can cost as little as 0.05%, while an active fund can exceed 1% a year.

Over the long term, this difference can cost you thousands of dollars.

The long-term impact of IRA fees

The seriousness of the problem lies in the fact that these costs are not one-off, but recurring. Even a small difference, say 0.25% per year, can translate into a loss of tens of thousands of dollars on your final capital over 20 years.

Let's take an example: according to estimates from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a fee differential of 0.5% can reduce the final value of your portfolio by almost $10,000 over 20 years, for an initial portfolio of $100,000. At 1%, the loss rises to nearly $30,000. In other words, when it comes to IRAs, fees are never a detail.

Source: US Securities and Exchange Commission

Tips for limiting IRA fees

To best protect your retirement savings, here are a few best practices to adopt:

Compare fees before opening an IRA account. Choose transparent providers with low or no fees.

Choose low-cost index funds or ETFs. Some providers, such as Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab, offer commission-free selections of ETFs and funds. These are effective options for diversifying your IRA without paying too much.

Avoid advisors who charge wrap fees (flat-rate management fees for the entire account). If you need support, opt for a fee-only fiduciary advisor, paid by the hour or on a flat-rate basis.

Limit your trading . The more you trade, the more you pay. A passive, long-term strategy is often more profitable and less costly.

Keep a close eye on your IRA fees

Preparing for retirement isn't just about investing. It's also about knowing how much you're paying to invest.

In a world where every dollar counts, ignoring the fees on your Individual Retirement Account can be costly.

Conversely, making informed choices can make all the difference to the success of your retirement planning.