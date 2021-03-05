Zilliqa price primed for a 40% breakout as key indicator screams buy

- Zilliqa price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset seems primed for a massive 40% breakout.
- A key indicator has presented a buy signal which should help Zilliqa.
Zilliqa has been trading inside a slow uptrend on the 4-hour chart maintaining higher lows. The digital asset is ready for a new leg up towards its previous 2021-high.
Zilliqa price on a journey towards $0.162
On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a buy signal at the bottom of the ascending wedge pattern. A rebound from this critical support level should swiftly drive Zilliqa price towards the upper trendline at $0.131.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
Bulls have a lot of momentum and aim for a breakout above the key resistance trendline at $0.131. Climbing above this point will push Zilliqa price towards $0.162 in the long-term a new 2021-high.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, the bears need to see a candlestick close below $0.11 to invalidate the buy signal. A breakdown below the lower trendline at $0.109 will push Zilliqa price down to $0.084.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Fundamentals grow strong despite crypto market-wide correction
The cryptocurrency market is dealing with a broad-based correction that has been attributed to Bitcoin's rebuff from the record high of $58,000 in February.
XLM on the brink of a 35% move according to key indicator
Stellar has been trading relatively sideways for the past week while volatility dropped significantly. The digital asset is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern which is on the verge of bursting.
DOGE on the brink of 37% downswing despite Mavericks' support
Dogecoin was the hottest topic in the cryptocurrency industry in February. It was mentioned on Twitter a lot more than Bitcoin while enjoying Tesla founder Elon Musk's support.
LTC’s 70% upswing depends on this key demand barrier
Litecoin price recently bounced off the $153 level, creating the third lower low for an ascending parallel channel. Due to the recent selling pressure, LTC’s upswing has taken a hit resulting in a small pullback.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.