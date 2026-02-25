TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pi Network Price Analysis: Bulls hold above key support as bearish pressure builds

  • Pi Network holds above a crucial support level at $0.1533 after falling below the 50-day EMA.
  • PiScan data shows a large increase in deposits on exchanges ahead of a 32 million token unlock, fueling the selling pressure.
  • The technical outlook is skewed bearish as buying pressure wanes.
Pi Network Price Analysis: Bulls hold above key support as bearish pressure builds
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI) holds broadly steady above $0.1600 at press time on Wednesday after a nearly 2% rebound the previous day. Despite the recent advance, selling pressure is growing in Pi Network, with more than 2 million PI tokens deposited on exchanges and over 32 million PI tokens still to be unlocked this week. The technical outlook for PI highlights downside risk as pressure persists over the $0.1533 support level. 

Supply pressure weighs down Pi Network

PiScan data shows that 2.16 million PI tokens were deposited on Centralized Exchanges (CEXS) over the past 24 hours, bringing centralized exchange holdings to over 432 million PI tokens, worth $70.80 million. This significant inflow reaffirms declining investor confidence in PI, adding to the selling pressure. 

PI CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan

Meanwhile, the monthly token unlock data shows that 32.36 million PI tokens remain to be unlocked in February so far, followed by an additional 154.07 million PI tokens in March. This steady monthly unlock rate weighs on Pi network recovery efforts as it increases its supply.

PI monthly unlock data. Source: PiScan

Technical outlook: Will Pi Network bounce back from its support level?

Pi network is trading in the green, up nearly 1% at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending the nearly 2% gains from the previous day. The PI token stabilizes above the $0.1533 support level, marked by the October 10 low, after a reversal from the $0.1919 resistance level, resulting in a roughly 15% loss. 

If Pi Network loses the $0.1538 support level, it could threaten the $0.1300 record low from February 6. The technical indicators on the daily chart maintain a bearish side bias.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 flattens below the halfway line after falling from the February 17 high of 62, reflecting a significant reduction in buying pressure. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flattens out slightly above the signal line as positive histograms contract, indicating a higher risk of a bearish crossover.

PI/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

Looking up, any chances of a sustained recovery depend on PI clearing the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1749. In this scenario, it could target the $0.1919 resistance level, placed near a descending trendline connecting the August 30 and February 15 highs. 

A breakout above this level could open doors toward the $0.2613 level, which aligns with the September 23 low. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

BTC, ETH and XRP post cautious recovery amid downside risks

BTC, ETH and XRP post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels. 

Top Crypto Gainers:  Morpho, Ether.fi, and Pippin rally amid market pressure

Top Crypto Gainers:  Morpho, Ether.fi, and Pippin rally amid market pressure

Altcoins, including Morpho, Ether.fi and Pippin are leading the gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. Technically, the recovery in MORPHO, ETHFI, and PIPPIN shows upside potential as buying pressure increases.

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid (HYPE) registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product (ETP), offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.