- XRP recovered the losses incurred after Spark airdrop.
- The further recovery may be limited by $0.61.
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.585, off the recent high reached at $0.66 on Thursday. The third-largest cryptocurrency gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and recovered the losses from the previous week.
XRP's market value has settled at $27 billion, while its average daily trading volume exceeds $18 billion.
XRP bulls face a brick wall on the approach to $0.61
From the technical point of view, XRP's recovery may be limited by the setup trendline at $0.61 on the 4-hour chart. As long as this resistance stays intact, the price is vulnerable to downside corrections towards the current channel support at $0.53 reinforced by 4-hour EMA50. A sustainable move below this area will invalidate the positive scenario and allow for a deeper sell-off to $0.50 and $0.48.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, a move above $0.61 resistance will serve as a robust bullish catalyst and open up the way to the recent recovery high at $0.66. This area also stopped the upside at the beginning of December. The next resistance comes at the November 24 high of $0.78. This barrier separates XRP from a strong rally towards the ultimate bullish target is seen at $1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rally hits pause, crypto bull cycle still on track
The bull run in the cryptocurrency market appears to have taken a hiatus after Bitcoin stalled within a whisker of $24,000. Despite the drab action observed as the weekend approaches, some altcoins are still posting tremendous gains, such as Litecoin, up 18% in 24 hours.
LINK technical breakout eyes $16 amid improving on-chain metrics
Chainlink is nurturing an uptrend after closing the day above the 50 Simple Moving Average. The immediate target on the upside is $16, but the recovery could go as high as $18 if enough volume is created behind LINK.
Hacker drains DeFi protocol Warp Finance, nearly $8 million lost
Another DeFi project got hacked and lost about $8 million of user funds in DAI and USDC. The attacker exploited a sophisticated multi-protocol flash loan scheme and Tornado Cash to hide the digital trace.
Stellar to launch new stablecoin payments network while bullish trend loses momentum
Stellar swung upwards in tandem with other cryptocurrencies in the market mid this week. The cross-border token hit price levels above $0.20 but left $0.22 untested.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.