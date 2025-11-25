TRENDING:
XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

XRP price gains alongside increase in volume
FXStreet Team

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.21 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up from $2.06 and observing a 7.20% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 52.69%, as nearly $6,222,884,252.96 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
XRP gained 2.13% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $133,350,227,296.89.

In the last 24 hours, Kaspa, Sui and Bonk emerge as top gainers, while Zcash, MemeCore and Bitcoin Cash are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

FXStreet Team

Ethereum recovers $2,850 support as BitMine's holdings cross 3.6 million tokens

Ethereum recovers $2,850 support as BitMine's holdings cross 3.6 million tokens

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies increased its ETH holdings last week. The Nasdaq-listed firm acquired 69,822 ETH, growing its total holdings to 3.63 million ETH, according to a Monday statement. 

Stellar eyes breakout as TVL hits record $169 million

Stellar eyes breakout as TVL hits record $169 million

tellar price nears its key resistance at $0.256 on Tuesday after gaining over 10% in the last two days. On-chain data paints a bullish picture, with XLM’s TVL reaching a record $169.3 million, reflecting growing ecosystem activity.

Cardano stabilizes near $0.42 as on-chain signals point to further recovery

Cardano stabilizes near $0.42 as on-chain signals point to further recovery

Cardano price steadies around $0.42 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining nearly 5% in the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture, with large whale orders and buy-side dominance rising alongside positive funding rates.

Grayscale launches US spot XRP, Dogecoin ETFs as markets welcome more altcoin products

Grayscale launches US spot XRP, Dogecoin ETFs as markets welcome more altcoin products

Asset managers Grayscale and Franklin Templeton have rolled out US spot XRP ETFs. Grayscale also debuted the first US spot Dogecoin ETF, with zero management fees for initial investors.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.