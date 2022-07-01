- ApeCoin price experiences a steep declining rally on the four-hour chart.
- APE price tests the 21-day moving average.
- Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above $6.15.
ApeCoin price shows incoming sell-off signals on the final day of June. It is best to wait for a breach of the invalidation level before counter-trend trading the Ethereum-based NFT Token.
ApeCoin price is under attack
ApeCoin price shows concerning signals to end the month of June. On June 18, the bulls managed to rally an impressive 75%. The expected profit-taking consolidation saw additional weighted pressure from bearish breakout traders . APE price has fallen 22% since the 75% rally at the time of writing. The technicals portray the potential for more downside as the bears are snowballing the bearish momentum.
ApeCoin price currently trades at $4.34 as a 21-day simple moving average (SMA) is currently being tested as support. A breach and close beneath the SMA could trigger additional sell-offs into the $4.00 and $3.60 price levels. Ultimately if the bulls cannot provide support at these pivotal levels, the potential for more uptrend will be void. The bears could cause a mass liquidation into $2.00, as mentioned before in previous outlooks.
APE/USDT 4-Hour Chart
Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above $6.15. If the bulls can hurdle this price level, they may have the power to rally as high as $12.50, resulting in a 175% increase from the current ApeCoin price.
