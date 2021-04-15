Will Bitcoin break above 65000 soon?

BTC/USD edged north yesterday hitting a fresh record high slightly below the psychological zone of 65000, at around 64775. That said, thereafter, it pulled back and the retreat continues today as well. Even if we see some more declines in the short run, as long as the crypto is trading above the tentative upside support line drawn from the low of February 26th, we would consider the trend to be to the upside.
A break below yesterday’s low of 61100 may confirm the case for an extended pullback, perhaps towards Monday’s low, at around 59200. If the bulls are strong enough to take charge from near that zone, we could see them aiming for the all-time high again, at 64775, or the psychological zone of 65000. If they don’t stop there this time around, a break higher would take the crypto into uncharted territory.
Looking at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI stands slightly above 50 and points down, while the MACD, although positive, lies below its trigger line, pointing south as well. Both indicators detect slowing upside speed and support the notion for more downside correction.
Nonetheless, in order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a slide below 55350, a support marked by the low of April 7th. Bitcoin would already be below the aforementioned upside support line, while the dip below 55350 would confirm a forthcoming lower low on the daily chart. The bears may then push the action towards the 53100 zone, marked by the inside swing high of March 25th, the break of which could trigger extensions towards the low of the same day, at around 50200.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum bulls eye $2,500 after shattering crucial resistance level
Ethereum price closed well above the MRI's breakout line at $2,345, suggesting a massive bullish momentum in play. Whales are accumulating non-stop, which hints at their interest in ETH at current price levels. A bullish divergence between the number of daily active addresses and exchange deposits reveals a move to $2,500 shortly.
Chainlink adoption soars, but LINK price may retrace before setting up new all-time highs
Chainlink Network will now receive high-quality price feeds from traditional markets via data provider New Change FX. LINK price shows signs of exhaustion as the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. A minor retracement will arrive before a climb to record levels.
Algorand vies for 85% advance upon the breach of its consolidation
Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83. A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line. ALGO will kick-start a new downtrend if it slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype,” signaling short-term consolidation
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.