- Cardano price shows signs of a slowdown as the rally stops.
- ADA Price could drop 20% in the coming week as a bullish breakout does not look to be happening.
- Expect a possible break below the technical support should dollar strength come back from its hiatus.
Cardano (ADA) price looks heavy and could drop like a stone next week as a few indicators signal warning lights. To make matters worse, the global sentiment is shifting back towards the same rhetoric it had at the beginning of the summer. The summer rally looks to end with several elements and tail risks coming back from a break.
ADA price could devalue by 80% in a worst-case scenario
Cardano price sees traders slowly but surely coming back to the office and picking up where they left off when they went into summer recess. Slowly but surely, more bearish effects are coming into play, and the summer rally looks heavy. ADA price is thus at risk of a collapse as it could set back its price action to square one for 2022 or even at new lows.
ADA price, first of all, has been underpinned these past two weeks at $0.485, right below the monthly pivot held for a second week in a row for August. Thus far, the good news begins when the bad news begins, as no real bullish signals can be perceived from the weekly chart. Bulls were unable to make a convincing new high for August, while for two months, July still holds the record as the small trading range between highs and lows points to a breakout soon, which could fall in favor of the bears and see a drop towards $0.415 in a first phase, followed by a falling knife towards $0.075.
ADA/USD Daily chart
To the upside, a breakout towards $0.715 is still possible, although the 200-day Simple Moving Average and the monthly R3 are very bearish elements that will put a cap or limitation to further moves upwards. Bulls trading the upside must then keep this in the back of their minds that upside potential is limited, although the Relative Strength Index suggests otherwise. The biggest caveat is the dollar strength that could come back biting like a snake and scare away the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Polygon’s MATIC bulls could be too eager and drop the ball on this rally
Polygon (MATIC) price action has been on treading nervously this week, with weekly earnings switching back and forth between profit and loss. It all comes down to trading this Friday to see if bulls can eke out a winning week.
How can traders squeeze in more gains as Shiba Inu price teases a 42% rally
Shiba Inu price positively reacted to the United States inflation report, forming a bullish candle on its daily chart. The second-largest meme coin brushed shoulders with $0.00001287 but pulled back to test support highlighted by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001170.
CRO price sees bulls using their last ammunition to attack $0.16
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price action is looking to execute a bullish breakout above $0.16. Ignorant bulls will try to be part of that rally, but that could prove a big mistake as a few risks need to be taken into account to be sure that this rally still has legs.
Solana traders’ focus on $58 as the rally starts to slow down
Solana (SOL) price action is set to close out the week with a mere 7% gain depending on where it ends Friday evening after the US closing bell. Overall it has been a good trading week from a fundamental perspective and technicals in a supporting role.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.