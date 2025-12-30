Zcash (ZEC) treasury firm Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired 56,418 ZEC for $29 million. The company executed the latest purchase at an average price of $514 per ZEC.

As a result, its stash has grown to 290,062 ZEC, or 1.76% of Zcash's total supply, worth over $150 million at the time of publication. Cypherpunk plans to accumulate 5% of ZEC's total supply.

"As our Zcash position grows, we are well positioned for a market that is repricing the societal importance of privacy," said Cypherpunk CIO Will McEvoy in a statement on Tuesday. "We are excited to continue executing on our Zcash strategy while expanding our work across a broader set of privacy-preserving technologies and initiatives."

Following a rebrand from Leap Therapeutics in November and an explosive growth in privacy-based tokens, Crypherpunk raised over $58 million via a private placement to launch a Zcash treasury.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is backed by crypto exchange Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss, with Zcash co-founder Zooko Wilcox serving as an advisor.

CYPH is trading around $1.27, up 8% at publication time on Tuesday.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC could rise above $600 if it clears the $550 resistance

ZEC is testing the resistance near $550 after bouncing off the support of an ascending triangle pattern last week. A rise above $550 could push ZEC above $600 toward the resistance near $616. A sustained rally could see ZEC challenge the $728 level before aiming for its all-time high resistance.

ZEC/USDT daily chart

On the downside, Zcash could find support at the triangle's lower boundary if it sees a rejection at its resistance. A breach of the triangle could push ZEC toward $375.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in its overbought region, indicating a dominant bullish momentum. Sustained overbought conditions in the Stoch often lead to a short-term pullback.