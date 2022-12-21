- Whales are ignoring uncertainties pegged to the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit outcome.
- Demand for XRP among large-volume holders with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 coins hits all-time high.
- XRP price hangs above a strong demand area, potentially triggering a rebound.
XRP price is down 12.8% in the past week, trading at $0.3439 at the time of writing. The largest cross-border money remittance token suffered another hit as crypto markets reacted to last week’s United States Federal Reserve decision to hike interest rates by 0.5%.
Nearly all the progress made in November from support at $0.3200 has been erased, a situation that paints a grim picture for the XRP token awaiting a ruling on the lawsuit filed against the issuing company Ripple Labs and its top executives by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Whales rapidly accumulating XRP as price sinks
Despite the drop in the price of XRP over the last week, whales have been on a spending spree stacking up XRP tokens. According to insights from Santiment, a leading on-chain analytics platform, whale and shark addresses with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 XRP have continued to accumulate to the end of 2022.
XRP Supply Distribution
There are 1,617 addresses in that investment tier, holding 7.23% of the network's supply – the highest ever. Investors are likely scooping up XRP tokens with anticipation of a rally turning into the New Year.
Moreover, as demand increases behind the token, XRP price may eventually gain momentum for a significant rebound to $1.0000. Retail investors are on the sidelines amid fears of the downtrend continuing to $0.3000. Possibly, their interest will be renewed by XRP price, making a clear rebound above the falling trend line (dotted) resistance.
XRP/USD daily chart
For XRP to make a sustainable move to $1.000, resistance provided by all the major moving averages must come out of the way. A break and hold beyond the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red) at $0.3903 would lead to a subsequent uptick above the 100-day EMA (in blue), as provided at $0.4033. Traders will confirm a long-term uptrend when XRP lifts above the 200-day EMA (in red) at $0.4531 and the upper falling trend line (continuous line).
How the SEC lawsuit may impact XRP price
Although XRP price has generally moved alongside the rest of the crypto market in 2022, it has shown tendencies to react positively and negatively to the Ripple vs. SEC case. Many crypto experts and enthusiasts believe that Ripple could topple the regulator to win the case that alleged that it breached the securities law and sold unregistered tokens.
However, the case outcome could go either way now that both parties have made their final submissions. Enthusiasm toward a Ripple victory comes after a series of minor wins by the defendants against the SEC as the case progressed.
However, with the final ruling delayed, XRP price might hang in the balance – possibly eliciting bearing sentiments. A win for Ripple will mean a win for XRP price, which could be why whales are throwing their weight behind the token.
Related news:
Ethereum price prediction is uncertain as censorship declines bolstered by new relayers
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi wants customers enabled to withdraw funds
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple traders are nervous about that stubborn US Dollar strength
Ripple (XRP) price action is entering a calmer moment of the year as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy decision event is the true and final point for this volatile 2022. Finally, some tail risks can start to ease and stay in the background as we break our heads on what to buy for Christmas and New Year at the last minute.
Solana price prepares for massive recovery amidst raging crypto winter
Solana, popular as an Ethereum alternative, has witnessed a steep decline in the active developers on its blockchain network. After nearly a month-long downtrend, SOL price is ready to break out of its downtrend and wipe out losses from the spreading FTX exchange contagion.
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt FTX exchange executives find $1.24 billion cash, not enough to pay creditors
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, now defunct and bankrupt, is currently in the financial restructuring process. FTX exchange’s executives have located and secured nearly $1.24 billion in cash, from US banking and financial institutions.
Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.