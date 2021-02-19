VeChain Price Analysis: VET stuck in a no-trade zone as bulls fight for breakout

- VET is trading within a ranging channel after a failed breakout.
- The MACD is leveling above the zero line, hinting at a minor bullish impulse.
- VeChain may drop toward $0.04 if the 50 SMA support fails to hold.
VeChain is trading at $0.052 after suffering a rejection under $0.06. The token is within a choppy market, implying that consolidation will continue to take precedence.
VeChain bulls fight to take control
VeChain is currently holding at a ranging parallel channel's middle boundary. This support must remain intact to ensure that bulls stay in control. Nevertheless, a leg down to the lower edge of the channel may attract more buyers to the market, thereby reviving the bullish outlook.
Besides the channel's support, the 50 Simple Moving Average provides support, likely to be strong enough to prevent losses from falling significantly below $0.05.
The sideways trading is validated by a directionless Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This is a technical indicator that tracks the asset's trend direction while measuring its momentum. For now, the MACD line (blue) has intertwined with the signal line, cementing the sideways trading action.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour Bollinger Bands confirm the sideways trading. If the bands continue to squeeze, it will signal that a breakout is around the corner. Holding above the middle boundary layer ensures that the bulls remain in control. On the upside, a break above $0.06 will call more buyers into the market, jumpstarting the trend toward $0.1.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
VeChain is not out of the woods yet and could explore downhill levels, mostly if the Bollinger Bands' middle boundary support is shattered. While the 50 SMA is in line to provide anchorage, massive selling orders may be triggered if buyers are dispersed. Other vital levels to keep in mind are $0.045 and $0.04.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
