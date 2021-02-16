Vechain price is heading to new all-time highs as resistance weakens

- Vechain price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The triangle is part of a bull flag that gives Vechain a price target of $0.085.
- VET bulls need to defend a significant support level to aim for a breakout.
Vechain set a new all-time high at $0.06 on February 12 and has been under consolidation since then. VET has formed a potential bull flag and aims for a massive breakout to new all-time highs.
Vechain price needs to hold a key level to see a massive breakout
On the 4-hour chart, Vechain has formed a bull flag and has been consolidating since February 12, which was the peak in trading volume, confirming the pattern. At the time of writing, Vechain price is about $0.0507 just above the 26-EMA support level at $0.05 which has been a clear bullish indicator since February 8.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
Defending this key support level will quickly push Vechain price towards the upper trendline at $0.055. This is the most important resistance level before a potential 55% breakout towards new all-time highs at $0.085.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
To invalidate the bullish outlook, bears need to crack the 26-EMA support level which will easily push Vechain price down to $0.048 at the lower trendline support of the descending triangle pattern. A breakdown below this point would lead VET into a 15% drop towards $0.04, calculated by using the height of this pattern as a reference point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
