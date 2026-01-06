Ripple (XRP) is showing strength, trading at $2.36 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border remittance token has maintained a steady uptrend for six consecutive days, underscoring steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

A break above a multi-month trendline could boost XRP’s chances to extend the trend toward the pivotal $3.00 level, especially with retail demand making a comeback.

XRP gains ground as ETF inflows persist

Inflows into spot XRP ETFs listed in the United States (US) surged to $46 million on Monday, extending the bullish streak from approximately $13.6 million on Friday. SoSoValue data shows that interest in the five XRP ETF products remains steady, with the cumulative inflow at $1.23 billion and net assets at $1.65 billion.

XRP ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

The XRP derivatives market, on the other hand, is also experiencing a resurgence in retail demand, which has spurred growth in futures Open Interest (OI). CoinGlass data shows the OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, averaging $4.55 billion on Tuesday, from $3.77 billion on Monday.

When retail and institutional demand increase simultaneously, the odds of a steady uptrend surge. A steadily rising OI indicates that traders are increasing risk exposure, leaning on optimism for short-term growth in the XRP price.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP eyes potential breakout to $3.00

XRP is trading above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which sits at $2.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Although a descending trendline from the record high of $3.66 caps the immediate upside, key technical indicators, including the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart, support XRP’s bullish outlook.

The blue MACD line has maintained a positive divergence above the red signal line since Wednesday, while the expanding green histogram bars signal increasing bullish momentum.

A close above the 200-day EMA and by extension the descending trendline would support the uptrend’s continuation toward $3,00. Such a breakout would mark a 28% increase from the prevailing market level.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 75 on the same daily chart indicates that XRP is mildly overbought, which could prompt investors to take profits.

A decline in the RSI into the bullish region could trigger a surge in overhead pressure, potentially sending XRP to test the 100-day EMA at $2.22 and the 50-day EMA at $2.07. Further movement below these moving averages could resume the downtrend, targeting November and April lows of $1.77 and $1.66, respectively.