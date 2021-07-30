US clients of Kansas based mining company now avoid tax on BTC mining

- Compass Mining sends mined Bitcoin directly to individual retirement accounts, partners with Choice IRA.
- BTC mining model similar to Airbnb, individual miners are provided a hosting facility, motivated to avoid tax on income from Bitcoin mining.
- More clients of Compass to start mining, US emerges as a hub for BTC miners.
A leading mining company in the US offers clients income from Bitcoin mining without triggering a taxable event. The US has emerged as a hub for Bitcoin miners since the BTC hashrate migration.
Compass mining helps clients avoid tax on Bitcoin by sending BTC to their IRA
Compass Mining, a US-based crypto mining company, offers its clients the option to avoid tax on the Bitcoin they mine through the company. By buying mining hardware through their individual retirement accounts (IRAs), individuals can evade taxes on the revenue from mining.
The two companies, crypto custodian Kingdom Trust that offers a digital asset-friendly retirement offering - Choice IRA, and Compass recently signed an agreement. They are working together on this project of helping US customers save on taxes. Kingdom Trust currently has over $18 billion worth of assets in their custody, spread across 20,000 assets.
Through Compass, individual miners will have access to a hosting facility that operates their hardware (purchased through Choice IRA). The company has applied the Airbnb model to mining BTC.
Currently, miners are deterred by tax implications since they pay taxes two times on the income they earn on the mined Bitcoin and the capital gains earned from its sale. By choosing Compass, clients can receive payouts in their Choice IRA and save tax payments on it.
Miners who are part of the hashrate migration from China and own mining rigs are not eligible for the tax advantage. However, this implies that Compass mining are creating a circular Bitcoin economy and adding more miners to the network through their offering.
Ryan Radloff, CEO of Choice, states,
We’re always looking to find solutions for customers who are trying to save more of their hard-earned money and plan for their future. Being able to purchase a Compass miner within your IRA and mine Bitcoin in a tax-advantaged account is an incredible opportunity.
China’s crackdown on BTC mining motivated more miners to migrate to the US, where renewable energy offers a cleaner and cost-effective opportunity. Compass is set to fuel this trend by assisting its US clients in earning through Bitcoin mining.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price redefines momentum, as LTC approaches an impressive milestone
Litecoin price confirms breakout from the governing falling wedge pattern on July 25, marking a turning point for the altcoin and introducing new technical challenges.
Robinhood IPO meets soft demand on Wall Street, Redditors are not as interested
Crypto traders are looking forward to Robinhood’s roll-out of a new feature promising to protect investors from volatility. Institutional investors were wary and sat out of the IPO.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double ...
Cardano price fails to secure momentum, as 2018 high haunts ADA
Cardano price was firmly rejected at the 2018 high on July 26, emphasizing the importance of the level in securing a renewed and sustainable rally to the all-time high. Unless $1.40 can be broken on a daily closing basis, ADA is far from bullish outcomes.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.