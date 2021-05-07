Another day, another spike in Bitcoin (BTC) leaving major exchange Coinbase as funds pour into the largest cryptocurrency.
Data from on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode showed 12,354 BTC ($694 million) being withdrawn from the Coinbase order book in a single hour on Friday.
Coinbase sees another BTC balance squeeze
As the largest exchange in the United States, Coinbase has frequently been the venue for major Bitcoin buy-ins this year.
As Cointelegraph reported, sudden tranches in excess of 10,000 BTC heading to private wallets is far from unheard of but nonetheless demonstrates a desire to at least store Bitcoin for the long term instead of keeping it within easy reach of a point of sale.
Coinbase Pro Bitcoin balance chart. Source: Bybt
For analyst Lex Moskovski, the type of investor behind such transactions remains uncertain — it could be a private individual or small group, as well as an institutional investor or corporate client.
“Institutions or not, that’s still a significant outflow,” he commented on the Glassnode data.
Coinbase Bitcoin outflows annotated chart. Source: Lex Moskovski/ Twitter
“Healthy bull market”
The data comes hand in hand with on-chain indicators staying firmly bullish. This week, Glassnode co-founder Rafael Schultze-Kraft highlighted a surge in Bitcoin’s so-called realized cap (Rcap) likewise supporting the broad buying thesis.
The realized cap is a measure of Bitcoin’s market capitalization based on the price at which each coin last moved. It provides a useful insight into the market composition and trader sentiment and produces a significantly different total to the traditional market cap.
“Unprecedented capital inflows into Bitcoin as measured by realized capitalization,” Schultze-Kraft tweeted on Friday.
“Over the past 6 months, realized cap has surged a whopping $250 billion – an increase of ~200%. Healthy bull market.”
He added that realized cap has increased by the same amount as the entire traditional market cap of Bitcoin as measured in December 2020.
Bitcoin realized cap vs. BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rafael Schultze-Kraft/Twitter
Relative to traditional cap, however, Rcap can still increase significantly before signalling the top of the bull market. MVRV, which measures the ratio of the two metrics, measured 4.4 this week, compared to 7.6 in February and over 10 at past market cycle tops.
“We have yet to experience true fomo yet from institutions. It’s coming,” Timothy Kim responded to the Glassnode numbers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
DOGE foothold might crumble before its upswing kicks in
Dogecoin price shows a healthy retracement into the immediate demand zone that stretches from $0.518 to $0.576. DOGE will most likely head toward the next area of support that ranges from $0.397 to $0.451.
Polkadot hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally
Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.
Stellar puts the worst behind it, eyes 30% upswing
XLM price witnessed a 37% upswing that has pushed it beyond the upper range at $0.609. Stellar is likely to consolidate around the demand zone extending from $0.595 to $0.631.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.