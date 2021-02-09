UMA price primed for another 30% breakout if this key resistance level breaks

- UMA price had a massive 300% rally in the past week reaching a high of $43.99.
- The digital asset has been under consolidation and it’s ready for another leg up.
- Bulls face only one crucial barrier that if broken, can quickly drive UMA towards $37.
UMA had a massive rally from February 1 to February 4, reaching a high of $43.99 after a 310% run. Since then, the digital asset had a healthy consolidation down to $25 and seems ready to resume the uptrend.
UMA price trades at a critical point
On the 4-hour chart, UMA has established a descending triangle pattern with a critical resistance level at around $30. A breakout above this point would push UMA price up to $37 in the short-term.
UMA/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a similar story with a huge resistance area between $28 and $30. More than 9 million UMA in volume makes this range a significant barrier for the bulls. However, there is very weak resistance above this point which adds credence to the bullish outlook.
UMA IOMAP
Additionally, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 UMA coins ($2,800,000 and $28,000,000) has increased by nine since January 11 which indicates large investors believe UMA price can rise even higher.
UMA Holders Distribution chart
However, the IOMAP model also indicates weak support below $28 and the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart has its support trendline established at that level. A breakdown below this point can drive UMA price down to $20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
