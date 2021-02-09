UMA price primed for another 30% breakout if this key resistance level breaks

UMA price had a massive 300% rally in the past week reaching a high of $43.99.

The digital asset has been under consolidation and it’s ready for another leg up.

Bulls face only one crucial barrier that if broken, can quickly drive UMA towards $37.

UMA had a massive rally from February 1 to February 4, reaching a high of $43.99 after a 310% run. Since then, the digital asset had a healthy consolidation down to $25 and seems ready to resume the uptrend.

UMA price trades at a critical point

On the 4-hour chart, UMA has established a descending triangle pattern with a critical resistance level at around $30. A breakout above this point would push UMA price up to $37 in the short-term.

UMA/USD 4-hour chart

The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a similar story with a huge resistance area between $28 and $30. More than 9 million UMA in volume makes this range a significant barrier for the bulls. However, there is very weak resistance above this point which adds credence to the bullish outlook.

UMA IOMAP

Additionally, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 UMA coins ($2,800,000 and $28,000,000) has increased by nine since January 11 which indicates large investors believe UMA price can rise even higher.

UMA Holders Distribution chart

However, the IOMAP model also indicates weak support below $28 and the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart has its support trendline established at that level. A breakdown below this point can drive UMA price down to $20.