TRON price analysis: TRX/USD bulls intimidated by $0.02

- TRON's TRX failed to settle above critical resistance.
- A strong support area below the current price may stop the sell-off.
TRX/USD, the 11th largest digital asset, has retreated from the Asian high, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Wednesday. The coin failed to settle above psychological $0.0200 despite numerous attempts to break above this barrier. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0198.
TRX/USD, the technical picture
On the daily chart, TRX/USD created a double top at $0.0203. This area served as resistance on Wednesday and stopped the upside during early Asian hours. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction and take the price towards the next barrier created by the upper line of the Bollinger Band at $0.0215.
On the downside, TRX/USD has come close to the strong support area of $0.0196. A confluence of technical indicators including the middle lines of the daily and 4-hour Bollinger Bands and SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 5-hour will make it a hard nut for the bears. Once it is cleared, the sell-off may continue towards the next bearish target at $0.0186 ( the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and $0.0170 (SMA50 and SMA100 daily).
TRX/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: Forget 20,000, is $10,000 achievable before Dec 31, 2019?
Bitcoin price continues to hand in the balance within a narrow range between $8,700 and $8,000. Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $8,700 diminishes with each treading session since Monday. BTC bulls must defend the falling wedge ...
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in an upward channel formation
XMR/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation, despite having a bearish start to the day. So far this Thursday, XMR/USD has gone down from $65.50 to $65. This follows a heavily bullish Wed wherein ...
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD bulls intimidated by $0.02
TRX/USD has retreated from the Asian high, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Wednesday. The coin failed to settle above psychological $0.0200 despite numerous attempts to break above this barrier.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD balancing at the edge of a cliff
Litecoin is price action is inclined towards making declines on Thursday towards the end of the Asian trading session. The cryptocurrency live rates table shows the crypto having lost 0.21% of its value on the day. LTC is hovering above $60 after ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.