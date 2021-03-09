TRON founder Justin Sun invest $1.6 billion in Ethereum-based DeFi protocols

- Justin sun sinks million in Ethereum based DeFi protocols ignoring the ones based on Tron.
- Sun’s wallet takes up over 25% of Big Data Protocol volume.
- Tron uptrend is intact, but resistance at $0.055 remains stubborn.
Justin Sun, the founder of TRON (TRX), a cryptocurrency project focused on providing smart contract utility, has invested a colossal amount of money in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. The underwater investment information was shared on Twitter by Igor Igamberdiev, a research analyst at The Block.
Justin Sun ignores Tron-based DeFi protocols
According to Igamberdiev, Sun changed to a new address after exposing the previous one for Big Data Protocol (BDP) farming. The data shared on Twitter reveals that the founder has invested more than $1.6 billion in Ethereum-based DeFi projects.
Apparently, one of Sun’s addresses had once made a transaction that made up 25% of the Big Data Protocol volume. Data from The Block research revealed that Sun had roughly 661,000 WETH, about 229 million USDT, nearly 162 USDC, and 150 WBTC.
The rest of the funds have been distributed to other DeFi projects such as Chainlink (4.9 million), SushiSwap (7 million), Uniswap (3.4 million), Aave (144,000) among others.
Igamberdiev says that “this amount of money in a fresh farm with a dubious use case raises certain concerns.” Moreover, it raises many questions why Sun is not supporting projects on his TRON Blockchain. It is also likely that such large volume holding is geared toward pumping and dumping; in the end, it hurts smallholders of the tokens.
At the time of writing, TRON is trading at $0.05 amid a gradual recovery from the price drop in February. Support at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) played a key role in the rebound. However, TRX has not sliced through the hurdle at $0.055, delaying the uptrend.
The least resistance path is upwards at the time of writing, supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). Besides, holding above $0.05 would allow bulls to focus on breaking the hurdle at $0.055.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
Note that the longer bulls take to break the resistance at $0.055, the stronger the selling pressure becomes. In other words, overhead pressure will rise toward the immediate support at $0.05. On the downside, other support levels to keep in mind are the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics
Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000.
VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs
VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing.
The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%
Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.
THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory
Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.