Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH eases ahead of the key hurdle to $2,000

- ETH/USD snaps three-day winning streak, steps back from two-week top.
- MACD, RSI stays in favor of the bulls, 21-day EMA tests pullback moves.
- One-month-old horizontal area between $1,890 and $1,875 becomes the tough nut to crack for the buyers.
Ethereum consolidates recent gains around $1,820, declining for the first time in five days, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin takes a U-turn from the highest level since February 22, also declining before the key $1,890-75 resistance area.
Despite the recent pullback, ETH/USD bulls should remain hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals. However, the immediate downside towards the 21-day EMA level near $1,650 can’t be ruled out.
Should the Ethereum sellers dominate past-$1,650, a two-month-long rising support line close to $1,485 and 100-day EMA around $1,280 will be the key to watch.
On the flip side, a clear run-up beyond the stated $1,890 hurdle will be a clear signal for the ETH/USD bulls to retake the $2,000 round-figure.
Though, any further advances will need to stay beyond the latest record top of $2,041.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1820.36
|Today Daily Change
|-14.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78%
|Today daily open
|1834.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.14
|Daily SMA50
|1577.35
|Daily SMA100
|1183.15
|Daily SMA200
|794.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1664.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1657.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1292.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2041.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1271.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1732.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1600.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1537.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1897.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1960.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2077.6
