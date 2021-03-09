Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH eases ahead of the key hurdle to $2,000

ETH/USD snaps three-day winning streak, steps back from two-week top.

MACD, RSI stays in favor of the bulls, 21-day EMA tests pullback moves.

One-month-old horizontal area between $1,890 and $1,875 becomes the tough nut to crack for the buyers.

Ethereum consolidates recent gains around $1,820, declining for the first time in five days, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin takes a U-turn from the highest level since February 22, also declining before the key $1,890-75 resistance area.

Despite the recent pullback, ETH/USD bulls should remain hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals. However, the immediate downside towards the 21-day EMA level near $1,650 can’t be ruled out.

Should the Ethereum sellers dominate past-$1,650, a two-month-long rising support line close to $1,485 and 100-day EMA around $1,280 will be the key to watch.

On the flip side, a clear run-up beyond the stated $1,890 hurdle will be a clear signal for the ETH/USD bulls to retake the $2,000 round-figure.

Though, any further advances will need to stay beyond the latest record top of $2,041.

ETH/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish