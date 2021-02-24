Tron Price Forecast: TRX eyes up potential bounce to $0.06 as indicators scream buy

- Tron price has climbed above a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset is on its way to a massive rebound from a low point of $0.038.
- A crucial indicator is on the verge of presenting a buy signal.
Tron price has defended a critical support level at $0.038 and eyes up a significant rebound towards $0.06. The digital asset lost about 35% of its market capitalization in the past 48 hours after a widespread market sell-off.
Tron price could quickly rebound to $0.06
On the 12-hour chart, Tron price bounced off the 100-SMA support level at $0.038 and managed to climb above the 50-SMA resistance point at $0.046 turning it into a support level as well.
TRX/USD 12-hour chart
Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a red '8' candlestick which is typically followed by a buy signal. The next barrier is located at $0.051, which is the 26-EMA resistance point. A breakout above this level should push Tron price up to $0.06.
On the other hand, if the bears can take the initiative and push Tron price below the 50-SMA support level, they will invalidate the potential buy signal and drive TRX down to the 100-SMA level at $0.038.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
