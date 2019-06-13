Tradingview, Bloomberg and Reuters collaborate on a new crypto index

Tradingview to add Cryptoindex as an alternative choice for its users.

Thomson Reuters’s financial terminals are joining hands with Bloomberg to launch a new cryptocurrency index that uses data from social media post and news. According to the announcement made on Thursday, the index provider Cryptoindex explained that the users of the terminal will have access to the top 100 performing digital assets as per the platform’s ranking.

Cryptoindex terminal will consider cryptocurrencies that have stayed in the top 200 bracket for a period of more than three months in a row. These currencies are almost always traded on multiple exchanges” and have a “significant social media following.”

The firm added that there will be rebalancing of Cryptoindex every month and is tailor-made to identify trading data that has been manipulated.

Tradingview, a popular social networking site and data analysis site will join the duo by offering the index as an alternative for its users.

The CEO of Cryptoindex VJ Angelo said in regards to the index:

“The index is the culmination of three decades experience in the financial services industry building indices. I have witnessed first hand the growing demand for high-quality insight into the traditionally opaque and misunderstood area of cryptocurrency, which led me to create Cryptoindex. Our index takes into account collective sentiments expressed on social media, in addition to complex data analysis of volume trades and predictive analytics.”

The index is developed using data from more than 1,800 digital assets that have gone through various sets of filters. The data is collected from cryptocurrency exchanges according to a report by CoinDesk. Other sources of data include news sources and social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram, GitHub among others.