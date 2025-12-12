TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, MYX Finance, MemeCore extend gains as market recovers

  • Zcash edges above $450 after an 11% rise on Thursday, with bulls aiming for the $500 mark.
  • MYX Finance rose 6% on Thursday, aiming to break above the 50-day EMA.
  • MemeCore ticks higher by 5%, marking its fifth consecutive day of uptrend.
Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, MYX Finance, MemeCore extend gains as market recovers
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Zcash (ZEC), MYX Finance (MYX), and MemeCore (M) lead the cryptocurrency market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The technical outlook for Zcash and MemeCore suggests upside potential, while the MYX Finance token remains trapped between converging moving averages. 

Zcash rally aims for the $500 mark

Zcash edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday, building on the 11% gains from the previous day. The privacy coin has cleared the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and is targeting the November 10 low at $512.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 52, above the midline, indicating a rise in buying pressure. RSI flashes upside potential, with room to the upside before reaching the overbought boundary at 70. 

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) triggered a buy signal with a crossover on Thursday. If the MACD and signal line continue to rise, it would confirm a bullish momentum boost. 

ZEC/USDT daily price chart.
ZEC/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, the 50-day EMA at $416 could serve as the immediate support. 

MYX Finance recovery aims to exceed the 50-day EMA

MYX Finance trades between the converging 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reflecting a consolidation range. At the time of writing, MYX struggles to break above the 50-day EMA at $3.17 on Friday, after a 6% rise the previous day.

If MYX exceeds $3.17, it could extend the rally to the R1 Pivot Point at $3.73.

The RSI at 53 hovers above the halfway line, indicating a buying pressure dominance. Still, the MACD and signal line risk a bearish crossover as they inch closer. 

MYX/USDT daily price chart.
MYX/USDT daily price chart.

If MYX slips below the 200-day EMA at $2.69, it could test the S1 Pivot Point at $1.90.

MemeCore’s rally could extend toward $2

MemeCore records a 5% rise at press time on Friday, extending the rally for the fifth consecutive day and bringing this week's gains to over 30% so far. The recovery run could confirm a bullish double-bottom breakout if it sustains a daily close above $1.52.

On the upside, the 50-day EMA at $1.76 and the November 27 high at $1.99 could serve as key resistances. 

The RSI at 47 shows an upward trend approaching the midline, indicating a shift away from bearish pressure. Meanwhile, the MACD and signal line hold a buy signal triggered after Tuesday’s bullish crossover. 

M/USDT daily price chart.
M/USDT daily price chart.

If MemeCore reverses below $1.52, it would nullify the double bottom pattern and potentially extend the decline to the November 27 low at $1.19. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses. A transfer of 2 million PI tokens from the liquidity reserve, part of the Pi core team wallets, bolsters the bearish sentiment.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 