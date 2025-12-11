Ripple (XRP) is trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, weighed down by increasing selling pressure in the broader cryptocurrency market. Short-term technical signals underpin the bearish outlook, which could accelerate the downtrend toward April’s low of $1.61.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) proceeded with the much-anticipated cut, bringing its benchmark lending rate to a range of 3.50%-3.75% on Wednesday. Despite meeting expectations, the rate cut was accompanied by a cautious tone.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized upside inflation risks and a slow labor market as factors that could support fewer rate cuts in the coming year, dampening sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.

Retail demand wanes as XRP struggles

A weak derivatives market has persisted since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated almost $611 million in XRP-related long positions and approximately $90 million in shorts.

XRP liquidation data | Source: CoinGlass

Meanwhile, demand for XRP derivatives has stabilized, albeit at significantly lower levels, with futures Open Interest (OI) standing at $3.71 billion on Thursday, down from $8.36 billion on October 10 and from the $10.94 billion reached in July.

OI represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts. Low OI suggests investors are not convinced XRP can sustain an uptrend in the near term.

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and a weak derivatives market, XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) posted inflows of $10 million on Wednesday – a slight improvement from $9 million the previous day.

Since their launch on November 13, XRP ETFs have not experienced outflows, with cumulative inflows totaling $954 million and net assets amounting to $940 million.

XRP ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Technical Outlook: Assessing XRP’s downside risks

XRP hovers above its short-term support at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, but also sits below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-day EMA, and the 200-day EMA, which slope lower and maintain an overall bearish alignment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers below the zero line, with the blue MACD line marginally above the red signal line and barely positive and contracting green histogram bars. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 40 leans bearish, suggesting rallies could stay limited.

XRP/USD daily chart

The descending trend line from the record of $3.66 caps the upside, with resistance seen at $2.57. Initial resistance stands at the 50-day EMA at $2.25, followed by the 100-day EMA at $2.41 and the 200-day EMA at $2.45. The Average Directional Index (ADX) at 17 reflects weak trend strength.

Still, a daily close above the hurdle $2.25 could ease pressure and open the path toward $2.41 and $2.45, while failure to reclaim the first barrier would keep sellers in control beneath the trend-line cap.

Ripple FAQs What is Ripple? Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token. What is XRP? XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide. What is XRPL? XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community. What blockchain technology does XRP use? XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)