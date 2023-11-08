Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC hesitance to move forward allows bears to show face

Share:

Bitcoin price consolidation within an ascending trendline likely to exhaust soon with $34,000 in the cards for the people’s crypto.

Ethereum price could lose the support offered by the lower boundary of the supply zone at $1,861 amid waning momentum.

Ripple price on a recovery rally and could break past $0.69 depending on how the bulls play their hand.

Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied only to show reluctance to move forward at a critical point. Now, all the ground covered may be at risk as the bears now have leeway to take advantage. The sentiment is similar for Ethereum (ETH) price but Ripple (XRP) may have something in the cards.

Bitcoin price uptrend stalls, makes $34,000 likely as markets don’t pause

Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend seems to have lost steam. With the king of crypto still consolidating within the confines of an ascending parallel channel, a retest of the lower boundary seems likely following weakening momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is not only moving flat but also deviating to the south, hinting at buyer exhaustion now that momentum is falling. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) histogram is also moving toward the midlines with a sustained series of red bars as seller count continues to increase. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has also crossed below the yellow band, another sell signal that arises as longs close their positions.

As such, Bitcoin price could soon break below the lower boundary of the ascending channel to potentially test the $34,000 level. If this support level fails to hold, the slump could extend to $32,000 or even the $31,190 support level. Such a move would constitute a 12% slip from current levels.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

The narrative would be different, however, if sidelined investors join the rush, with the ensuing buying pressure extending the gains for Bitcoin price. In such a turn, BTC could overcome the $35,500 barricade and move higher, breaking past the $35,984 range high.

Ethereum price could fall out of the supply zone at $1,861

Ethereum (ETH) price has faced a rejection from the $1,935 level, the midline of the supply zone that extends from $1,861 to $2,004. The largest altcoin by market capitalization could soon fall out of this supplier congestion zone.

A retracement to the $1,800 level or lower to the $1,748 support level seems likely, with the RSI teasing above the 70 level with a deviation to the south.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

However, judging from the stance of both the AO and MACD indicators moving into positive territory, bulls still have a presence in the ETH market. Increased buying pressure from this cohort of traders could send Ethereum price past the $1,935 level, with a flip of this barrier to a support floor confirming the continuation of the intermediary trend.

In a highly bullish case, Ethereum price could extricate itself from the grasp of the supply zone above $2,004 to tag the $2,029 resistance level. A flip of this hurdle into support would set the tone for ETH to reach for the $2,141 range high, a level last tested in mid-April.

