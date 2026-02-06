Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP sink to multi-month lows

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) slip to multi-month lows, erasing all gains since crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024. BTC hits a low of $60,000 on Friday, while ETH nosedives to $1,750 and XRP to $1.11. The top three cryptocurrencies have undergone double-digit corrections, with no signs of a near-term rebound.

Bitcoin corrects to $60,000

Bitcoin's price has crashed by more than 15% so far this week, after correcting by 11% the previous week. As of writing on Friday, BTC has reached a low of $60,000, a level last seen in mid-October 2024.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the weekly support at $54,800.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 20 on the daily chart, an oversold condition, indicating strong bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bearish crossover on January 20, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, after such a massive correction, the chances of price consolidation remain high rather than a sharp recovery. If BTC consolidates, it could do so between $60,000 and $70,000.

Ethereum is trading at levels not seen since May 6, 2025

Ethereum price has corrected by over 15% so far this week, reaching a low of $1,747 on Friday, levels not seen since May 6, 2025.

If ETH continues its free fall, it could extend the decline to the immediate daily support at $1,669.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart are showing strong bearish strength.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, after such a massive correction, the chances of price consolidation remain high rather than a sharp recovery. If ETH consolidates, it could do so between $1,700 and $2,100.

XRP corrects over 20% as sell-off intensifies

XRP price corrected over 20% so far this week, reaching a low of $1.11 on Friday, a level not seen since early November 2024.

If XRP continues its downward trend, it could extend the fall toward the key psychological level of $1.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP’s momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are also projecting a bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Following the sharp correction, the probability of price consolidation appears higher than that of a strong rebound. If XRP enters a consolidation phase, it is likely to trade between $1.11 and $1.45 in the near term.